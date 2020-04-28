The impact of the coronavirus on the Pasta & Couscous Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2028

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Pasta & Couscous market. Hence, companies in the Pasta & Couscous market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Pasta & Couscous Market

The global Pasta & Couscous market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Pasta & Couscous market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Pasta & Couscous market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

market taxonomy in this section where we segment the global pasta and couscous market on the basis of product, raw material, form, distribution channel type and region. In the next section, we do a deep dive into the key market dynamics and present our independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that we feel will define the market in the next few years. The following sections quantify our analysis of the global pasta and couscous market by presenting data on the market size along with key performance metrics. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are pasta and couscous suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global pasta and couscous market.

Market SegmentationÃÂ

By Product Type

Pasta Ravioli Macaroni Angel Hair Spaghetti Farfalle Fusilli Penne Others

Couscous Traditional Whole GrainÃÂ



By Region North America Europe APAC Latin America Middle East and Africa ÃÂ



By Raw Material 100% Durum wheat semolina 100% Wheat Mix (Durum wheat semolina & Wheat) 100% Barley 100% Rice 100% Maize Multigrain OthersÃÂ



By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Unorganized Small Stores Online Channels OthersÃÂ



By Form Dried Fresh/Chilled Others



Research Methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for segment type market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and health supplement spending, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the global pasta and couscous market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar). Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global pasta and couscous market.

