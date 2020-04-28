The impact of the coronavirus on the Weather Information Technologies Market 2020:Key Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2030

Analysis of the Global Weather Information Technologies Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Weather Information Technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Weather Information Technologies market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Weather Information Technologies market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

increasing demand for weather information technologies and this rising demand is supported by increasing expenditure on defence budgets by APEJ countries such as China, India and Vietnam.

In 2016, North America was the largest regional market for weather information technologies and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand from the aerospace & defence, oil & gas and railways sectors coupled with improved accuracy in terms of weather forecasting are factors expected to drive growth of the global weather information technologies market. In terms of value, the North America weather information technologies market registered a CAGR of 3.9% from 2012–2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017–2027. The APEJ weather information technologies market registered a CAGR of 4.0% from 2012–2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value from 2017–2027. The weather information technologies market in MEA is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 37.8 Mn between 2017 and 2027

