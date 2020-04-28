The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2029
The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.
Assessment of the Global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
Competitive Dynamics
Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SAS Institute, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Dell Inc., Cray Inc., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ATOS SE, active in theglobal High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market have beenprofiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.Market revenue share (in terms of US$ Mn and %) has also been provided for players as profiled in the report.
Market Segmentation: Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market
HPC & HPDA Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Server
- HPC Server
- HFDA Server
- Storage
- Server
- Software (Applications and platform)
- Services
- Network
- Cloud
HPC & HPDA Market, by Industry Application
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Energy &Utilities
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Professional Services
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Transport & Logistics
- Government
- Defense
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others (Geo science, Weather)
In addition, the report provides analysis of the HPC & HPDA market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market
- Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends expected to influence the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market
Doubts Related to the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Catered to in the Report:
- What is the estimated value of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in 2029?
- Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
- How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market?
- How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) in region 3?
