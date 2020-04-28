The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2027

The latest report on the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market.

The report reveals that the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type

Hardware

Software Video Analytics Location Services Internet of Things (IoT) Data Caching Connected Vehicles Others

Service Consulting System Integration Maintenance



Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing & Education)

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market

