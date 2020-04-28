The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Value of Personal Finance App Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2045 2017 – 2025

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Personal Finance App market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Personal Finance App market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Personal Finance App market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Personal Finance App market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Personal Finance App market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Personal Finance App market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Personal Finance App market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Personal Finance App market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Personal Finance App market

Recent advancements in the Personal Finance App market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Personal Finance App market

Personal Finance App Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Personal Finance App market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Personal Finance App market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

key players in the market are Intuit, Inc., Personal Capital Corporation, Lampo Licensing, LLC., You Need a Budget, Wally Yachts S.A., Acorns Grow, Inc., Robinhood Financial, LLC, Capital One Financial Corporation, Wealthfront Inc. and Credit Karma, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Personal Finance Apps. The majority of Personal Finance App vendors such as Personal Capital Corporation, Credit Karma, Inc. and, Lampo Licensing, LLC. are based in North America region. This is attributed to the significant adoption of smartphones in the region. Several other companies like Wally Yachts S.A. are also expanding their offering in Europe region thus the Personal Finance App market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Personal Finance App Market Segments

Global Personal Finance App Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Personal Finance App Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Personal Finance App Market

Global Personal Finance App Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Personal Finance App Market

Personal Finance App Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Personal Finance App Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Personal Finance App Market includes

North America Personal Finance App Market US Canada

Latin America Personal Finance App Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Personal Finance App Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Personal Finance App Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Personal Finance App Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Personal Finance App Market

The Middle East and Africa Personal Finance App Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

