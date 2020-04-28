Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Now Available Biochips Market Forecast And Growth 2025

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Biochips market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Biochips market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Biochips market provides a clear understanding of the Biochips market. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Biochips market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Biochips market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

market dynamics affecting the industry and analyzes their impact through the forecast period. Moreover, it highlights the significant opportunities for market growth in the next eight years.

Biochips are a collection of microarrays which are arranged on a solid substrate that enables numerous biochemical reactions such as decoding of genes in a few seconds. In addition, biochips are designed to function in biological environments and are capable of detecting and measuring a large number of biomarkers and perform complex biochemical reactions simultaneously in a very short span of time. There have been considerable advancements in the biotechnology industry on account of the increasing application of biochips. In addition, biochips are largely used for research in drug discovery and development, genomics, proteomics, and molecular diagnostics. Biochips help in analyzing organic molecules related to living organisms. Therefore, they help in detecting gene sequences, environmental pollutants, airborne toxins, and other biochemical constituents.

Increasing application of biochips in the medical sector for cancer treatment, drug research, and diagnostics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global biochips market. In addition, factors such as availability of molecular information, automation of biochemical processes through the use of biochips and application of biochips for gene and protein identification are set to drive the global biochips market.

The use of biochips has brought about a transition in the field of drug discovery and research. Biochips have the ability to detect cancer before its symptoms develop in human bodies. In addition, it can easily detect virulent diseases such as smallpox, anthrax, and plague in a very short span of time. Moreover, biochips are increasingly finding application in veterinary diagnostics. Biochips comprise grids that may be dots or small wells. Each grid contains nucleic acid or antibodies and proteins which bind to a DNA sequence or a target antigen. The abundance of proteomics and genetics data coupled with the need for identifying gene sequences and proteins in human beings is driving the biochips market. Conventional gene and protein sequencing methods cannot provide qualitative output and are ineffective whereas biochips are extremely effective and produce accurate gene sequencing results in a very short span of time.

Significant growth in the healthcare sector, rising demands for diagnostics and increasing medical expenditure coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global biochips manufacturers.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). These segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD million). In addition, the report has been segmented based on types, which includes DNA chips, protein chips and microfluidic devices. In addition, the report is also segmented by application that includes drug discovery & development, genomics, proteomics and in vitro diagnostics.

For better understanding of the biochips market, the study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the types of biochips are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and market attractiveness.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corporation and Cepheid Inc. among others.

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of by type and of by application segment with respect to the above mentioned regions.

