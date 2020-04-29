A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Contraceptives Market 2022 major key companies profiled like The Female Health Company,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,Allergan plc

Contraception is the deliberate use of artificial methods to prevent pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of fertilization, ovulation, and implantation. The most common form of contraception, popularly known as fertility control or birth control, is a barrier method. It is available in two major forms in the market, namely, contraceptive drugs and devices. Contraceptive drugs include oral (pills), topical, and injectable contraceptives. Whereas, contraceptive devices include condom, Intrauterine devices (IUD), vaginal ring, implant, patch, diaphragms, sponges, and others. The major form of artificial contraception is the barrier method, especially condoms.

The world contraceptives market is expected to garner $43,812 million by 2022 from $28,175 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in focus to prevent unwanted pregnancies, the incidence of STIs, and technological advancements in contraceptive methods majorly drive the market. Other birth control factors, such as family planning to improve the quality of life for both women and children and growth in adoption of modern contraceptives to control population have contributed majorly to the market growth. However, health risks associated with contraceptives, lack of social acceptance, and rise in prevalence of infertility among women hamper the Contraceptive market growth.

Some of the key players of Contraceptives Market:

The Female Health Company,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,Allergan plc,Bayer AG,Pfizer, Inc.,The Cooper Companies Inc.,Ansell LTD.,Mayer Laboratories,Merck & Co., Inc.,Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

