Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on How Innovation is Changing the Text Analytics Market

Global Text Analytics Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Text Analytics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Text Analytics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Text Analytics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Text Analytics market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Text Analytics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Text Analytics market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Text Analytics Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Text Analytics market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Text Analytics market

Most recent developments in the current Text Analytics market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Text Analytics market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Text Analytics market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Text Analytics market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Text Analytics market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Text Analytics market? What is the projected value of the Text Analytics market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Text Analytics market?

Text Analytics Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Text Analytics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Text Analytics market. The Text Analytics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.

The global text analytics market is segmented as below:

Text Analytics Market:

Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Text Analytics Market: By Applications

Data Analysis & Forecasting

Fraud/Spam Detection

Intelligence & Law Enforcement

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Text Analytics Market: By End-User

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Entertainment and Media

Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)

Text Analytics Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



