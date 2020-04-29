Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on How Innovation is Changing the Text Analytics Market
Global Text Analytics Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Text Analytics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Text Analytics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Text Analytics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Text Analytics market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Text Analytics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Text Analytics market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Text Analytics Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Text Analytics market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Text Analytics market
- Most recent developments in the current Text Analytics market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Text Analytics market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Text Analytics market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Text Analytics market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Text Analytics market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Text Analytics market?
- What is the projected value of the Text Analytics market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Text Analytics market?
Text Analytics Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Text Analytics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Text Analytics market. The Text Analytics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.
The global text analytics market is segmented as below:
Text Analytics Market:
Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Text Analytics Market: By Applications
- Data Analysis & Forecasting
- Fraud/Spam Detection
- Intelligence & Law Enforcement
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Text Analytics Market: By End-User
- Military and Defense
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Entertainment and Media
- Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)
Text Analytics Market: By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia
- Australasia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
