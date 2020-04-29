Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Deodorants Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Deodorants market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Deodorants market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Deodorants market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Deodorants market.

As per the report, the Deodorants market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Deodorants market are highlighted in the report. Although the Deodorants market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Segmentation of the Deodorants Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Deodorants is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Deodorants market.

competitive landscape and factors expected to change the intensity of competition offers insight into the prospective consolidation strategies by emerging and established players in the deodorants market. The report assesses the prospects of various products such as stick deodorants, spray deodorants, and roll-on deodorants. Furthermore, the scope of various channels in the overall deodorant market is analyzed. Some of the broad distribution channels are supermarkets, online stores, hypermarkets, and specialized cosmetic stores.

Market Definition

Deodorants is a type of personal hygiene product applied to different parts of the body to prevent unpleasing body odor caused by perspiration and bacterial action. These may also contain scents and perfume fragrances and are predominantly bactericidal in action. Deodorants are usually applied on underarms and feet. Antiperspirants may be considered as a subcategory of deodorants which are particularly functional in preventing the flow of sweating among users and notably contain antimicrobial agents.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the global deodorants market shed lights on several pertinent aspects such as:

Will spray deodorants hold its sway as a product category of the deodorant market in the next few years?

What are some of the other regions that are rising at promising CAGR other than Europe and how will the burgeoning demand for deodorants will fare up with that of Europe in the coming years?

Hypermarkets or online distribution channels—which will gain more traction among brands? And what will be the key trends influencing this dynamic?

What are some of the game-changing strategies likely to be adopted by players that will considerably change the course of the deodorants market?

Competitive Landscape

The report on the global deodorants market offers a comprehensive assessment of the company profiling, key growth strategies adopted by various players, and recent measures adopted by top companies to stay ahead of others. Some of the prominent players operating in the deodorants market are Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Some of the other players vying for sizeable shares are Adidas AG, Lion Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Unilever PLC.

Important questions pertaining to the Deodorants market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Deodorants market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Deodorants market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Deodorants market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Deodorants market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

