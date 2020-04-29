Automotive Data Logger Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The data logger records data concerning location with a built-in instrument or sensor or via external devices and sensors. Increasing use of electronic systems in the automobiles and use of sensors and cameras has generated a high demand for the testing and diagnosis of vehicles. Data loggers in vehicles are used for automotive emission testing and performance evaluation. Strong focus on building self-driving cars and environment-friendly transportation will contribute to the growth of the automotive data logger market.

A rise in the number of electronic products in vehicles has significantly contributed to the growth of the automotive data logger market. Moreover, increasing production of electronic and autonomous vehicles is further contributing to the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the data acquisition system may hamper the growth of the automotive data logger market during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for real-time vehicle data would create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the automotive data logger market over the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Data Logger Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive data logger market with detailed market segmentation by channel, connection, application, and geography. The global automotive data logger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive data logger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive data logger market is segmented on the basis of channel, connection, and application. Based on channel, the market is segmented as Ethernet, LIN, FlexRay, and CAN & CAN FD. On the basis of the connection, the market is segmented as USB, Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi, and SD card. The market on the basis of the application is classified as pre-sales and post-sales.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive data logger market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive data logger market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive data logger market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive data logger market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive data logger market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive data logger market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive data logger in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive data logger market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive data logger companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

-ABB Ltd

-Danlaw Technologies India Limited

-Influx Technology Ltd

-IPETRONIK GmbH & Co. KG

-MadgeTech, Inc.

-MEN Micro Inc.

-National Instruments Corporation

-Robert Bosch GmbH

-TTTech Computertechnik AG

-Vector Informatik GmbH

