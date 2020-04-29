Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027 | ACTIA Group, Continental, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corpo, Horiba

The automotive diagnostic scan tools are used to diagnose, reprogram, and interface with the control modules in vehicles. These tools enable easy and quick identification and repair of the fault occurring in the electronic system of the vehicle. Increasing consumer inclination towards automated diagnostic systems over manual tools is the key factor fueling market demand. Increased complexity in connected cars and rising security concerns create a favorable landscape for the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the coming years.

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumer preference for high-end cars and stringent emission norms. However, the high costs associated with advanced technology equipment may restrain the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the demand for onboard diagnostic tools offers significant growth prospects for the market players during the forecast period.

The “Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive diagnostic scan tools market with detailed market segmentation by components, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive diagnostic scan tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is segmented on the basis of components and vehicle type. Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive diagnostic scan tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive diagnostic scan tools market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive diagnostic scan tools in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive diagnostic scan tools companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ACTIA Group

– Continental AG

– Delphi Technologies

– Denso Corporation

– Horiba Ltd

– KPIT Technologies Ltd

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Siemens AG

– Snap-on Incorporated

– Softing AG

