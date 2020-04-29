Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Coatings Market Growing Steadily

The major factors resulting in the growth of the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings market are the expanding automobile sector in developing countries and technological advancements in the products. From $10,997.4 million in 2018, the market revenue is projected to rise to $13,661.4 million in 2024, at a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Automotive OEM coatings are essentially paints used during automobile manufacturing, for decorative as well as we several functional purposes.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-oem-coatings-market/report-sample

On the basis of layer, the automotive OEM coatings market is categorized into primer, electrocoat, clearcoat, and basecoat. Among these, the clearcoat category held the largest share, in terms of sales volume, in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that clearcoat protects vehicles from ultraviolet radiation, to achieve which, a thick coat needs to be applied. While this category will continue holding the largest share during the forecast period, basecoat is expected to grow the fastest, as this is what imparts automobiles their aesthetic appeal.

Based on technology, the various divisions in the automotive OEM coatings marketare water-borne, solvent-borne, UV-cured, and powder. During the historical period (2014–2018), solvent-borne coatings were the leading category, and these are expected to hold the largest value share, of over 43.8%, in 2024. But as these contain significant amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOC), water-borne coatings are expected to witness the fastest growth in revenue generation during the forecast period.

During the historical period, APAC was the largest automotive OEM coatings market, due to the significance presence of major automotive manufacturers, who produce a large number of vehicles in Japan, India, China and Thailand. For instance, in 2018, 27.8 million vehicles, equaling almost 30.0% of the global volume, were manufactured in China alone. During the forecast period, the market value and volume are projected to increase in APAC at a CAGR of 4.9% and 3.7%, respectively.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-oem-coatings-market

Competitive Landscape of Automotive OEM Coatings Market

The global market for automotive OEM coatings is consolidated in nature with a share of over 65% being captured by seven leading players in the market in 2018. Key players in the OEM coatings for automotive industry include PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Several automotive coating manufacturers are heading for geographical expansions, product launches, strategic alliances, and mergers in order to expand their market coverage. For instance, in April 2019, PPG Industries Inc. completed the acquisition of Germany based Hemmerlrath Lackfabrik GmbH, an automotive OEM coatings manufacturer. With this, PPG Industries Inc. aims to increase its market share in the European automotive OEM coatings market. Other leading players in the market include Merck Group, CHT Group, and HMG Paints Limited.