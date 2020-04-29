Big Boom in Industrial Gases Market with Top Prominent Players like The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

The demand for industrial gases is anticipated to escalate at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial gases market is influenced by expanding industrialization and rising innovative technologies in the oil & gas, chemical, medical sector. Industrial gases generally belong to a special class of chemicals that caters to a wide array of applications in numerous end-use industries. The growing application of cryogenics and gas blanketing in refineries and chemical industries have been the key drivers for the industrial gas market over the last few decades. Increasing demand for medical-grade gases for the medical and health care industry owing to the expansion of medical facilities globally especially, in Latin America and Asia Pacific has fueled the industrial gas market growth in the last few years.

Leading players of Industrial Gases Market:

The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Welsco Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The “Global Industrial Gases Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial Gases market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Industrial Gases market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Industrial Gases market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Gas:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Others

Segmentation by End Use Sector:

Metal manufacturing and fabrication

Chemical

Healthcare

Energy

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industrial Gases market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Industrial Gases market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Industrial Gases Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Industrial Gases Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Industrial Gases Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

