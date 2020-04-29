Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intravascular (I.V.) catheters. CRBSI refers to bloodstream infection attributed to an intravascular catheter by quantitative culture of the catheter tip or by differences in growth between catheter and peripheral venipuncture blood culture specimens. Also known as catheter-related sepsis, it is the most common cause of nosocomial bacteremia. CRBSI occurs due to organisms like coagulase-negative staphylococcus, Staphylococcus aureus, enteric gram-negative bacilli, enterococci and streptococci, pseudomonas and others. CRBSI arises from bacterial seeding from biofilms that form on either the inside or outside of indwelling catheters. Biofilms allow the sessile bacteria to survive in a hostile environment and grow in a languidly. The susceptibility of bacteria in a biofilm to antimicrobial agents is dramatically decreased, by at least 10–100-fold. Adherence of contaminating bacteria to the CVC is a prerequisite for biofilm formation to take place. In the first 2 weeks after catheter placement, the formation of a biofilm on the outside of the CVC and subsequent surface migration of bacteria into the bloodstream is vital for CRBSI to occur.

DelveInsight's 'Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM was found to be 669,393, in 2017.

The estimates show a higher incidence of CRBSI in the US with 328,107 cases in 2017.

In 2017, Japan had 1,40,043 incidence cases and 133,440 diagnosed incidence cases.

Among all the 7MM countries, the US accounted for the highest market size of CRBSI, which accounts for approximately 54.91% in 2017.

Methicillin susceptible Staphylococcus aureus occupies the maximum patient pool among the Gram-positive bacteria, with 140,687 cases of this category, in 2017.

Among EU5 countries, Germany accounted for the highest incidence of CRBSI with 61,880 cases in 2017. Whereas, the least number of cases was contributed by Spain with 16,604 cases.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections report provides a detailed overview explaining Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections?

What are the currently available treatments of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections?

Key Benefit of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Report

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections market

Quantify patient populations in the global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections population by its epidemiology

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Disease Background and Overview Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Patient Journey Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

