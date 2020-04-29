Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) is a pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute lower back pain has been treated. Lower back pain is widespread, and at one point, everyone might have faced it; however, the exact cause of lower back pain is unknown. Lower back pain that is long‐term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic lower back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and may vary significantly and felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain.

When assessing CLBP, clinicians should inquire about pain onset, severity, chronicity, and other factors such as pain experience. Pain severity may form a bi‐dimensional or a one‐dimensional scale depending on the specific instruments tested. High inter‐correlations between pain‐intensity and pain‐related disability measures support the concept of using them as a unitary construct of pain severity. Experts use various scales to assess the severity of pain in CLBP patients; two of the most widely used are Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) and Verbal Rating Scale (VRS).

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to DelveInsight’s estimations, the total prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was observed to be 73,802,461 in 2017, which is expected to increase during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was assessed to be 44,281,476 in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP, followed by Germany and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

Japan was observed with 8,865,879 diagnosed prevalent cases for CLBP in 2017.

Key Questions Covered In The Chronic Lower Back Pain Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Chronic Lower Back Pain?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Chronic Lower Back Pain across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Chronic Lower Back Pain?

What are the currently available treatments of Chronic Lower Back Pain?

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Lower Back Pain Chronic Lower Back Pain Disease Background and Overview Chronic Lower Back Pain Patient Journey Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Chronic Lower Back Pain Chronic Lower Back Pain Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

