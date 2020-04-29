Claytronics Market 2017-2022 / Size, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

Claytronics is an emerging technology which is increasingly being used to create 3 D objects now a days. It is based upon the application of Nano scale robots, called as claytronics atoms or catoms which interact with each other and self-assemble to form a 3 D structure. What makes Claytronics an interesting field of research study is its ability to be applied under any condition unconcerned about the environment around it like as a replacement for human employment in dangerous working locations and hence it finds it use in multi-purpose applications too.

End User/Technology:

Despite being highly complex, this technology can shape the future of all the industries.The primary goal of claytronics is to develop pario, a new media type that is a logical extension of audio and video to simulate moving 3 D objects in the real world. This technology will led to breath taking advances in the designing ,automation and engineering of computing and hardware systems and other related sectors.

Market Dynamics:

It could be analysed from the market trends shown in the bar graph that the market growth in claytronics market is expected to boom on a linear scale with net value increasing each successive year.

The global claytronics market is expected to gather a significant demand over this forecasted period and can create a futuristic technological paradigm shift.

Market Segmentation and Geographical Analysis:

Claytronics market has different market segments based upon certain classifying criterions like for service as hardware and software, by industry type as healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defence, robotics, entertainment etc, on the basis of usage as consumer products, hotels, medical, disaster relief, virtual meetings, entertainment, 3 D physical modelling, on the basis of catoms type as planer catoms, stochastic atoms, electrostatic catoms, millimetre scale catoms, giant helium catoms..

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The global market for claytronics is focussed mainly in certain geographical locations as American, Asian, Latin-American, European and middle eastern and the market is generating greater growth prospects and opportunites at various other locations of Asia pacific and African countries.

Opportunities:

The growth of Claytronics market is assessed and evaluated on the basis of technology, innovation, improved communication ,opportunities and market trends. Increase in the usage of virtual equipments, advancements in nanotechnology, increasing demand for computer-generated artifacts, increasing consumer interests in 3 D printing, advancements in field of artificial intelligence and improved communication facilities are the drivers for the growth in claytronics market.

It provides the users a visual realisation of real like images giving them a real life feel and attachement and hence it also drives the growth prospects for the claytronics market.The huge amount of investments needed in the R&D of this technology, the increasing standards and dire need of improvement in existing technology may restrain the developing nations to invest in it and hence restricting its market growth.

Key Players:

The major key players with a technological foothold in this market are Claytronics Inc., Intel Corp. and Claysol Inc, Claytronics Solutions Private Limited, Real Intent, Carnegie Mellon University and some other small players. The shareholders for this industry are end user industries, government organizations, research institutes and suppliers.

