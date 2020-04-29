Coronavirus’ business impact: In-destination Travel Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019-2027
A recent market study on the global In-destination Travel market reveals that the global In-destination Travel market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The In-destination Travel market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global In-destination Travel market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global In-destination Travel market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the In-destination Travel market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the In-destination Travel market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the In-destination Travel market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the In-destination Travel Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global In-destination Travel market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the In-destination Travel market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the In-destination Travel market
The presented report segregates the In-destination Travel market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the In-destination Travel market.
Segmentation of the In-destination Travel market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the In-destination Travel market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the In-destination Travel market report.
The key players covered in this study
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Nezasa
Destination Travel Co
Arival
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Nature Sightseeing Trip
City Sightseeing Trip
Scenic Sightseeing Trip
Market segment by Application, split into
Free Time Student
Office Professional Group
Business Traveller
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-destination Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-destination Travel development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-destination Travel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
