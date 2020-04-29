Coronavirus’ business impact: Ready Meal Trays Growth to be Fuelled by 2019 to 2027

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Ready Meal Trays market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Ready Meal Trays market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Ready Meal Trays market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Ready Meal Trays market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Ready Meal Trays Market Segmentation

The global-ready meal trays market is hugely fragmented with the existence of a number of private suppliers. The industry is competitive, and the competition between suppliers is primarily based on variables such as cost, the inclusion of fortified ingredients, preparation time, product and packaging innovation, brand image, and product promotion. Some of the recent developments within the global ready meal trays market are:

In 2019, Packaging and labeling company Huhtamäki developed a new fiber-based ready meal tray for U.K. supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners. The ready meal tray features a novel fiber-based tray suited for both microwave and regular ovens.

In 2019, Supermarket company, Waitrose limited introduced a new fiber-based ready meal tray which can be recycled along with waste paper, to be used for the Italian range of ready meals. This new material comes from sustainable materials and produces 50 percent less carbon dioxide than the production of black plastic.

In 2019, British supermarket chain Waitrose launched home-compostable ready meal trays. The new range of ready meal trays are a collaborative project between the Swedish forest company Södra, Huhtamakia and Saladworks and is expected to reduce C02 emissions by 50 per cent.

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Ready Meal Trays market? What are the prospects of the Ready Meal Trays market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Ready Meal Trays market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Ready Meal Trays market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

