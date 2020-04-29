Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Water Pumps Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period2019-2019
New Study on the Global Water Pumps Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Water Pumps market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Water Pumps market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Water Pumps market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Water Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Water Pumps, surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Water Pumps market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Water Pumps market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Water Pumps market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Water Pumps market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Companies covered in Water Pumps Market Report
Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, Market Share Analysis)
Major Players
- KSB AG
- Flowserve Corporation
- Sulzer AG
- Ebara Corporation
- GRUNDFOS
- The Weir Group PLC
- Wilo SE
- Xylem Inc.
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited
- Ruhrpumpen Group
- Others
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Water Pumps market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Water Pumps market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Water Pumps market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Water Pumps market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Water Pumps market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Water Pumps market?
