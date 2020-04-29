COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Supercomputing Market 2020 Comprehensive Outlook with Future Trends Led by Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Inspur, Lenovo Corporation

“Global Supercomputing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the supercomputing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of supercomputing market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use and geography.

What the report features:-

• Global analysis of Supercomputing market from 2018 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

• Forecast and analysis of Supercomputing market by application, distribution channel, class, type and geography from 2018 – 2027

• Forecast and analysis of Supercomputing market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006595

A supercomputer is a type of computer with high-level performance as compared to general computers. The demand for supercomputing is primarily driven by the growing demand for enhanced computing capabilities, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage. The market for supercomputing is highly competitive with the presence of some of the dominating players such as IBM Corporation, Cray, Inc., and Dell, among others. These companies are spending significantly on the research and development of advanced high performance supercomputers.

Growing demand for high-speed data processing and increasing demand for accuracy are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the supercomputing market. However, data privacy concerns and high Capex and Opex are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The increasing popularity of hybrid solutions is creating an opportunity for companies operating in the supercomputing market to gain a strong market position and generate more revenues. Limited adoption by SMEs due to the high costs of these solutions is the major challenge faced by the companies operating in the supercomputing market.

The global supercomputing market is segmented on the basis of service type, and end-use. On the basis of type the market is segmented as vector processing and parallel processing. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as government and defense, BFSI, education and research, manufacturing, life sciences, energy and utilities, earth sciences, and others.

Top Listed Companies are –

– Atos SE

– Cray Inc.

– Dell Inc.

– Fujitsu Corporation

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Hitachi Ltd.

– IBM Corporation

– Inspur

– Lenovo Corporation

– Sugon Information Industry Co., ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global supercomputing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The supercomputing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Buy Complete Report Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006595

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com