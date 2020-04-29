COVID-19: Potential impact on Forestry Machinery Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2028

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Forestry Machinery market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Forestry Machinery market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Forestry Machinery market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Forestry Machinery market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Forestry Machinery Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Forestry Machinery for different applications. Applications of the Forestry Machinery include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Forestry Machinery market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Key Growth Determinants of the Forestry Machinery Market

Growing demand for wood and wood products, abreast the paradigm shift to mechanized processes for felling forest trees, have significantly upheld the demand for forestry machinery. Additionally, policies apropos of afforestation, in lieu of deforestation, have further led the adoption of forestry machinery for ‘thinning’ process that promotes environment sustainability by improving forest health.

Growing food demand worldwide has resulted in aggressive cultivation activities, in turn leading to conversion of forest lands into arable lands. This has further led to adoption of mechanized practices, creating a significant demand for forestry machinery.

Ongoing development plans formulated to boost the forestry industry in key countries, such as China and Indonesia, are further driving demand for relevant solutions, such as forestry machinery, and equipment.

Demand for high productivity in harvesting processes has led to robust adoption of mechanization methods and automation technologies, which in turn has driven sales of forwarders, harvesters and loaders. Forestry machinery manufacturers have developed and introduced machines that are capable of cutting nearly 100 logs per hour.

Growing focus of leading players in the forestry machinery market in new product launches, such as harvester designed for high production applications, demanding operations, and extreme terrain conditions, are expected to augur well for growth of the forestry machinery market in the upcoming years.

Key Challenges in Forestry Machinery Market

High initial investment continues to remain a key concern among harvesters, which has constrained adoption of new equipment to affluent end-users, while preference remains strong for rental equipment among others.

Forestry machinery are subjected to periodic maintenance for smooth operations, which in turn generates significant overheads and overall rise in the complete project cost. Additionally, the challenges of maintaining international cost competitiveness remains a key concern for forestry machinery vendors.

Compliance to a number of regulatory mandates, which extends the time for approval of product launches in the market, is another key aspect undermining the demand for forestry machinery.

Forwarders Remain ‘Top-Selling’ Category, Accounting for Over 25% Sales

The study opines that forwarders continue to witness a relatively higher demand compared to other forestry machinery, owing to demand for improved and fast transit of logged woods from forests to stock areas. Manufacturer efforts to improved worker safety, working efficiency, convenience, and durability of forwarders, are further underpinning their sales. Sales of forwarders currently account for leading shares of the market – upward of 25%, and the status quo is expected to endure in the foreseeable future. . Growing number of contracts between the forestry machinery manufacturers and harvesters, continue to pave opportunities for the market players.

Research Methodology

The forestry machinery market report offers readers with a detailed evaluation of the market with the help of market value and forecasts formulated on the basis of a validated and effective research methodology. The detailed research is based on thoroughly evaluated primary and secondary data by the experienced analysts at Fact.MR, further adding value to the forestry machinery market report. This market study acts as a vital business tool that is an authentic source of information for the businesses looking to expand in the forestry machinery market. The exclusive forestry machinery market insights allow stakeholders to take informed decision and articulate key long-term growth strategies for the growth of their businesses.

