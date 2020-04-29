COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Edge Computing Market: Extensive Analysis of Key Segments of the Industry and Emerging Growth Factors with Current Trends and Future Estimations
A recent market study on the global Edge Computing market reveals that the global Edge Computing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Edge Computing market is discussed in the presented study.
The Edge Computing market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Edge Computing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Edge Computing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Edge Computing market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Edge Computing market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Edge Computing Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Edge Computing market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Edge Computing market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Edge Computing market
The presented report segregates the Edge Computing market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Edge Computing market.
Segmentation of the Edge Computing market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Edge Computing market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Edge Computing market report.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the global edge computing market on the basis of component, end-user, application, and region. The segments based on component are hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into education, healthcare, automotive, surveillance, and others.
On the basis of application, the edge computing market is segmented as IoT, data monitoring, analytics, and others. The report provides in-depth analysis of each key segment, and also including valuable insights at macro and micro levels.
Global Edge Computing Market: Competitive Analysis
The report looks into the competitive landscape of global edge computing market, wherein key players are positioned according to the competitive hierarchy and recent developments in the recent past.
Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Aricent Inc. are the key companies operating in the global edge computing market that have been profiled in this report.
