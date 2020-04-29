COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Lubricant Antioxidants Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018 – 2028
A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Lubricant Antioxidants market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Lubricant Antioxidants market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Lubricant Antioxidants market.
As per the report, the Lubricant Antioxidants market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Lubricant Antioxidants market are highlighted in the report. Although the Lubricant Antioxidants market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3466
Important Findings of the Report
- Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Competition analysis within the Lubricant Antioxidants market
- Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
- Pricing strategies and market structure of the Lubricant Antioxidants market in different geographies
- Regulatory and government policies impacting the Lubricant Antioxidants market
Segmentation of the Lubricant Antioxidants Market
This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.
The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Lubricant Antioxidants is used in different applications.
This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Lubricant Antioxidants market.
Competitive Landscape
- In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.
- In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.
- In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars.
Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A.
Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report.
Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight
Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants
Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.
Increasing use of primary antioxidants, such as aminic and phenolic antioxidants, in lubricants is mainly attributed to their improved performance characteristics, such as greater oxidation control and higher additive treat rates than secondary antioxidants. Primary antioxidants also play an important role in modern automotive lubricants as tightening fuel efficiency regulations and high standards have created a need for improving the performance of lubricants against oxidation.
Thereby, as primary lubricant antioxidants offer multifold greater performance and oxidation control than secondary antioxidants, an upsurge in demand for aminic and phenolic antioxidants is likely to persist in the coming future.
Scope of the Report
Research Methodology
A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global lubricant antioxidants market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.
The information featured in the lubricant antioxidants market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the lubricant antioxidants market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of lubricant antioxidants industry.
Secondary research provides valuable data about the lubricant antioxidants market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to lubricant antioxidants. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the lubricant antioxidants market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the lubricant antioxidants market.
Request Methodology of this Report.
Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3466
Important questions pertaining to the Lubricant Antioxidants market catered to in the report:
- What is the projected revenue generated by the Lubricant Antioxidants market in 2018?
- What are the future prospects of the Lubricant Antioxidants market post the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the scope for innovation in the Lubricant Antioxidants market?
- How have government policies impacted the growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants market?
- Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?
Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR
- Top-quality customized studies
- Primary interviews conducted to collect data
- Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support
- Business insights aimed to empower businesses
- Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry
Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3466
- Coronavirus threat to global Backing MaterialMarket : Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast2018 to 2028 - April 29, 2020
- Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on 1,4-Dihydroxy-2-ButeneMarket- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025) - April 29, 2020
- Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Now Available Synthetic OilMarket Forecast And Growth 2027 - April 29, 2020