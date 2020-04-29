Crop Protection Pesticides Market 2016-2022 / size, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast

The crop protection market was USD 62.87 billion in 2016 which is estimated to increase to 87.83 billion by 2022 at a CAGR growth of 5.73%.

Latin America leads the crop protection market with the market share of 26% in 2016 followed by APAC and Europe.

Factors that are driving the global crop protection market are Increasing population, decreasing arable land, focus on productivity, increasing purchasing power

Market Dynamics

Enhanced efficiency in utilization of pesticides due to significant advancement in pest management procedures and technology is one of the main reasons. Increasing food demand, shrinking land, greater adoption of genetically modified crops (GM) are some of the factors that affects the growing use of synthetic pesticides.

Other factors including major regions banning the use of pesticides, low per capita use of pesticides in some areas and the growing awareness for food safety and quality.

Market Segmentation

The pesticide market is segmented by

1. Chemical type

2. Application

3. Geography

CHEMICAL TYPE:

The market can be categorized into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and other crop protection chemicals.

Herbicides segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.88% followed by fungicides.

APPPLICATION TYPE:

By application type, the market can be divided into crop based and non-crop-based.

Crop -based has the largest market share if we divide market by segmentationItis further divided into grains and cereals, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables. Out of all the categories described, Oilseeds is the fastest growing segment.

Non-crop-based is segmented into:

turf

ornamental grass

others

GEOGRAPHY

The market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe and Africa.

The fastest growing region in the forecast period for this market is that of Asia pacific.

South America is the second fastest growing region in the forecasted period. China, India and Brazil are the key growth markets for all types of pesticides. As per FAO, Asia-Pacific remained the largest producer of rice, wheat, and vegetables, from 1996 to 2013, accounting for 90.9%, 43.6% and 85.3% of the global production, respectively.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market areSyngenta, Bayer, Dow Agrosciences, BASF and Monsanto

