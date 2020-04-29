Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Analysis, Epidemiology and Market Forecast

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) also known Distal symmetric polyneuropathy (DSPN) is defined as the symptoms and/or signs of peripheral nerve dysfunction and nerve damage in diabetic patients after the exclusion of other causes. It is a predominantly sensory neuropathy with autonomic nervous system involvement, although there are often motor features with advancing disease.

It is common prevalent complication in neurological damage of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Main risk factors contributing to DSPN are smoking, obesity, hyperlipidemia, duration of diabetes, large total exposure to hyperglycemia, advanced age, elevated lipid levels, elevated blood pressure, kidney disease, cigarette smoking, overweight, increased height, and others. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is one of the most common long-term complications of diabetes. It develops in up to half of all people with diabetes, and is one of the main risk factors contributing to foot ulceration and eventual amputation. In diabetic neuropathy, a number of metabolic and vascular changes interconnect to cause damage to nerve cells in a similar way to that seen in diabetic retinopathy and nephropathy, with the primary underlying factor being hyperglycaemia Changes include increased oxidative stress, a build-up of glycation end-products, increased activity of the polyol pathway, activation of proinflammatory mechanisms and ischemia.

DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also provides detailed current Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM was found to be 25,332,829 in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent cases with 3,904,730 cases in 2017, followed by Italy while the UK on the other hand had the lowest cases, whereas Japan had 3,243,016 cases of DPN in 2017.

Among all the countries, the United States has a higher prevalent population of DPN with 12,522,483 cases in 2017.

Among the gender-specific prevalent cases, in 2017, there were 5,923,135 cases of DPN in males and 6,599,349 cases in females in the US

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for 58% of the overall market size of DPN in 2017

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The rising global burden of diabetes is spurring an increase in the prevalence of diabetic neuropathy and neuropathic pain. At present, there are no FDA-approved pathogenetic therapies for DPN and the efficacy of treatments for painful DPN is limited. Of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched is VM202 Apart from this, other products include VM202, NYX-2925, WST-057, Ricolinostat, NRD.E1, Cebranopadol, and GRC 17356.

Some of the key companies in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Helixmith, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Grünenthal GmbH, Novaremed Ltd., WinSanTor, Inc., and others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Patient Journey Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Marketed Products Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Therapies Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook (7 major markets) Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Drivers Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

