Enterprise Metadata Management Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Market Overview:

The Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 16.72 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.36% from 2017 to 2025.

Enterprise metadata management (EMM) is the process of managing metadata, which gives additional information and context to other information and data assets of an organization. Benefits of enterprise metadata management system includes â€“ clarity of relationship, clarity of data lineage, integrates and manages data, reduces risks, increase productivity, facilitates better data flow, enables better governance of enterprise data assets, and improves information access through context.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emerging AI technology for better data quality and management

1.2 Rising amount of business data

1.3 Need for regulations, risks and compliance management

1.4 Increasing demand for operational excellence and data quality management

1.5 Need for centralized data management

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Inconsistent business semantics

2.2 Poor data insights timeliness

Market Segmentation:

The Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market is segmented on the Application, Component, Metadata Type, Deployment Mode, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Product and process management

1.2 Governance and compliance management

1.3 Incident management

1.4 Risk management

2. Component:

2.1 Tools

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance

2.2.2.2 Deployment and integration

2.2.2.3 Consulting services

3. Metadata Type:

3.1 Operational metadata

3.2 Technical metadata

3.3 Business metadata

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 On-premise

4.2 Cloud based

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Manufacturing

5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ASG Technologies

2. Informatica

3. Cambridge Semantics

4. IBM Corporation

5. Topquadrant

6. Collibra

7. Data Advantage Group

8. Oracle

9. SAP

10. Talend

11. Adaptive

12. Centricminds

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

