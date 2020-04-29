Epoxy Resin Market 2016-2022/ Demands And Projected Market Growth

Epoxy resins are a cluster of synthetic resins. These are used to make adhesives and plastics. Due to their high resistance to chemicals, versatility, excellent adhesion, durability, high electrical resistance, toughness, ease while pouring on cast without creating any bubbles, and robust durability at both low and high temperatures, epoxy resins are becoming an essential part of various industrial and commercial sectors.

Epoxy resins are high-performance thermosetting polymers that deliver enhanced performance in several industrial applications.

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Increase in demand from the paints and coatings industry

Rise in demand from the electrical and electronics sector

Technological advancements

High performance as compared to other resin

Increase in research and development activities

Increasing penetration of epoxy resin in various end-user industries

However, some factors present in the market may act as a roadblock to the growth of the Epoxy Resin market. Some of the restraints are: High cost of the raw materials and Environmental Concerns

Market Segmentation

The Epoxy Resin market can be segmented based on the type, the physical form, the application, the end-user industry and the geography.

Segmentation based on type:

DGBEA

DGBEF

Novolac

Aliphatic

Glycidylamine

Others

Segmentation based on physical form can be done into:

Liquid

Solid

Solution

Segmentation based on the application of Epoxy Resin is done into the following:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

The Epoxy Resin market can be further segmented based on the end user industry into:

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Wind Power

Marine

Consumer Goods

Geographic Analysis

APAC has the largest share of the epoxy resin market. Presently, China is dominating the global market on the basis of volume. Construction & Building is the chief consumer of epoxy resins materials in APAC. Japan and China have the major shares of the APAC epoxy resin market. Indian market is observing the highest growth rate.

In North America, increase in demand from the aerospace industry for epoxy resins-based composites is likely to drive the growth in the market. The growth in consumer alertness towards environment-friendly products along with the existence of strict environmental regulations is probable to further boost the overall growth.

Germany dominated the European market because of high demand from electrical & electronics and paints & coatings industries. In terms of volume, Germany accounted for the largest share of the market. In addition to that, the Europe wind energy market advancement is also seen as one of the major market drivers.

The Middle East & Africa industry is observing high growth owing to increase in applications, advancements in technology, and growth in demand. The market growth is bound with the developing economies owing to its high correlation with industrialization.

Key Players

Development of innovative products will present opportunities for progress of the market. The key players in the Epoxy Resin Market include: E I DuPont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Cytec Solvay Group., Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation,, Olin Corporation and Hexion Inc.

