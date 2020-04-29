Global Aluminium Sulphate Market to Record Significant Revenue growth During the COVID-19 Lockdown Period

Global Aluminium Sulphate Market: Overview

Aluminium sulphate is manufactured by a simple process from sulphuric acid and aluminium trihydrate. It finds profound application as coagulating and flocculating agent in the waste water purification and also in treatment drinking water plants. Aluminium sulphate contains approx. 17% of alumina (Al2O3). Aluminium sulphate is useful in lack restoration and treatment. It is also useful in paper manufacturing. It is also used to reduce PH of garden soil. Aluminium sulphate can be added to garden soil to reduce the PH level of the soil, which results in flower and turn them into a different colour.

Rising demand for aluminium sulphate across varied industries is expected to fuel the growth of global aluminium sulphate market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the demand for aluminium sulphate is also expected to increase from developing countries during the forecast period due to growing health care and personal care industry owing to increasing per capita income of consumers.

Global Aluminium Sulphate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for aluminium sulphate in pepper industry is primarily driving the growth of the global aluminium sulphate market. Moreover, the increasing uses of aluminium sulphate in water purification and water treatment owing to increasing population is further fuelling the growth of global aluminium sulphate market. In addition, the increasing application of the aluminium sulphate due to extensive research and developments by the various companies is also catalysing the growth of the global aluminium sulphate market. Moreover, the global supply chain has made the product easily available everywhere. So the ease of availability of the product is also fuelling the growth of global aluminium sulphate market. Moreover, the enormous growth in healthcare industry for last few years is also expected to increase the demand for aluminium sulphate during the forecast period.

Global Aluminium Sulphate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global aluminium sulphate market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages industry

Health care industry

Water purification and water treatment plants

Pepper industry

Other industrial applications

On the basis of functionality, the global aluminium sulphate market is segmented into:-

As an additive

As BOD and COD removal

Colour removal

Cell separation

On the basis of product form, the global aluminium sulphate market is segmented into:-

Liquid

Solid

Global Aluminium Sulphate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global aluminium sulphate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period due growing demand for aluminum sulphate from the developing countries in the region. Moreover, the demand for aluminum sulphate is also expected to increase from water treatment and water purifying plants due to increasing population in the countries such as china and India. India and china are the most populated countries in the Asia pacific region. However, the global aluminum sulphate market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Aluminium Sulphate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global aluminium sulphate market are-