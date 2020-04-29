Global Breast Reconstruction Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future | Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Breast Reconstruction Market globally. This report on ‘Breast Reconstruction Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS, etc.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Breast Reconstruction market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Breast Reconstruction market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Breast Reconstruction industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

By Type

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Implants Accessories Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) Synthetic



By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

Scope of the Report

The research on the Breast Reconstruction market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Breast Reconstruction market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Breast Reconstruction Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

