Global Oryzenin Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Oryzenin Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global oryzenin market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, function, form, application, and region.

Global Oryzenin Market: Overview

Oryzenin is a glutelin that is the main protein found in rice and an alternative to lactose-free and non-allergen protein. In addition, oryzenin is extracted using sonification method from rice grains and is widely used for sports & energy nutrition, bakery & confectionery, and others.

Global Oryzenin Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for plant-proteins that are cost-effective coupled with growing health consciousness among consumers in the developing countries, are major factors expected to drive growth of the global oryzenin market over the forecast period. Rising demand for rice protein in various applications such as sports & energy nutrition, beverages, dairy alternatives, and others, owing to its functional properties, is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization, changing living standards, and increasing spending power of individuals, are among some other factors anticipated to drive revenue growth of the potential market over the long run.

However, development stage of rice protein and low consumer awareness, are among the factors expected to hamper revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for oryzenin in developed and developing countries owing to rising health awareness products that are non-allergen, gluten-free, and lactose-free, is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

Global Oryzenin Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the concentrates segment is expected to account major revenue share in the target market. Among function, the emulsifying segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market.

Among form, the dry segment is projected to register for highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. Among application, the sports & energy nutrition segment is expected to account for major revenue share and is projected to witness higher growth rate in the target market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing consumer awareness regarding health and fitness.

Global Oryzenin Market: Regional Analysis

The oryzenin market in North America holds major share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Growing demand for oryzenin in various applications such as sports & energy nutrition, dairy, and beverages in the region, is a factor anticipated to drive growth of the North America oryzenin market over the forecast period. The Europe oryzenin market is projected to witness significant growth rate in the target market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific oryzenin market is anticipated to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Oryzenin Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Others (Hydrolysates and Ion Exchange)

Segmentation on the Basis of Function:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Foaming

Others (Solubility, Water Binding, and Viscosity)

Segmentation on the Basis of Form:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Others (Soups, Sauces, Salad Dressings, Frozen Fruits, Flavor Enhancements & Savory Flavors, and Infant Formula)

