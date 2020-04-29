Global Peanut Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Peanut Oil Market market.

Global Peanut Oil Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global peanut oil market report has been segmented on the basis of type, packaging, application, and region.

Global Peanut Oil Market: Overview

Peanut oil, also called groundnut oil, is used for frying, sauteing and to simply enhance the flavor. It is also a good source of Vitamin E and uses in various applications. There are various benefits of using peanut oils include helps in balancing cholesterol levels, prevent cancer, relieve constipation, etc.

Global Peanut Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing health concerns among the population due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart problems, blood pressure etc., across the globe is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising population, growing disposable income level on healthy lifestyle, increasing awareness related to the health benefit of peanut oil, changing eating habits, changing consumer preference, are some factors anticipated to propel growth of the global peanut oil market. The increasing use of peanut oil for medicinal purposes and skin care products are some factors expected to boost the growth of the target market in the near future.

However, the high production cost of peanut oil is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the target market in the near future. In addition, high consumption of peanut oil results in various side effects in human health which is one of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Peanut Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the refined segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution, owing to the deodorization and bleaching process that removed the compounds that might cause allergies thereby making non-allergic refine oil.

Among the application segments, the food segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution to the global market, owing to its cost-effectiveness as compared to other oils. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to register a significant rate of growth, owing to the usage of peanut oil in the product to help in weight loss, cholesterol-lowering, cardiac and constipation drugs.

Among the packaging segments, the plastic containers segment, followed by and plastic pouches segment, is expected to account major revenue contribution, owing to increasing demand for cosmetic, food and other products across the globe.

Global Peanut Oil Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is expected to account for a major share of the global market in terms of revenue, attributable to increasing consumption of peanut oil in the countries of the region. This can be attributed to the rising demand of peanut oils from food and pharmaceutical industries in the countries of the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to accounts for the highest production of peanut oil and anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The markets of peanut oil in Europe and Latin America are also expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Peanut Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Refined

Unrefined

Segmentation by Packaging:

Glass Containers

Plastic Containers

Plastic Pouches

Others

Segmentation by Applications:

Personal Care Products

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

