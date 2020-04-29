Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global personal care electrical appliances market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, gender, distribution channel, and region.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Introduction

Personal care electrical appliances are majorly used for personal grooming applications. These appliances include oral care, hair care, hair removal, and others. These electrical appliances are electricity or battery operated.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Dynamics

Rapid urbanization coupled with growing demand for personal grooming equipments is a key factor driving the growth of the global market. Increasing geriatric population across the globe has fueled demand for personal care products used for grooming, which in turn drive the growth of the personal care electrical appliances market in the next 10 years. Moreover, the technological advancements coupled with rising awareness among individuals are some of the factors encouraging people use battery or electricity operated appliances from manually operated tools for oral care, hair care, and other.

However, the lack of durability of components used in the appliances is projected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the hair care appliances segment is projected to dominate the personal care electrical appliances market. Hair care appliances include hair straighteners, hair dryers, hair clippers, hair setters, curling brushes, and curling irons. Increasing demand for hair dryers in developed and developing countries is estimated to drive the growth of this segment. The hair removal appliances segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the global market during the forecast period. Growing demand for appliances for hair removal in females and males as an alternative to waxing and other hair removal techniques is projected to propel the growth of the segment.

Among the distribution channel segments, the online retailers segment is projected to grow at a significant growth rate in the next 10 years. Growing penetration of E-commerce sector across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. In addition, various discount offered by online retailers is estimated to support the growth of the segment over the long run.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Regional Analysis

North America personal care electrical appliances market is projected to dominate the global market in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for electrical appliances for personal care or personal grooming applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the North America market. Growing adoption of epilators instead of waxing or other hair removal process is projected to boost demand for electrical appliances, which in turn anticipated to support the growth of the personal care electrical appliances market in North America.

Asia Pacific personal care electrical appliances market is projected to register higher growth rate over the next 10 years. Growing awareness among the individuals coupled with increasing spending power and rapid urbanization are some of the factors estimated to drive the growth of the personal care electrical appliances market in the Asia Pacific. In addition, changing living standards of people in the region is estimated to support the growth of the target market.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Hair Care Appliances

hair removal Appliances

Oral Care Appliances

Others (Heating Pads and Massagers)

Segmentation by Gender:

Male

Female

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Franchise Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

