Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global pesticide inert ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, source, form, pesticide type, and region.

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market: Overview

Pesticide inert ingredients are the non-active ingredients included in the pesticide that play beneficial role in controlling the pest. Though the ingredients are named as inert but can be toxic in nature. The inert ingredients are used in pesticides in order to stabilize the product, spread and adhere over surfaces such as leaves and soil, dissolve in water, and extend shelf-life.

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for specific inert ingredients for the formulation of various pesticides to avoid pest attacks over crops, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global pesticide inert ingredients market over the forecast period. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with growing food demand globally, which in turn increase demand for pesticides and pesticide inert ingredients subsequently, is also estimated to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of crop protection products in developing countries to increase yield of the crop, is among some factors anticipated to propel growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

However, organic farming initiatives as an alternative to high pesticide usage is among the factors which may hamper demand for pesticide inert ingredients and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, regulatory bans on use of inert ingredients with higher toxicity is a challenge that may hinder demand for pesticide inert ingredients in the next coming years.

Increasing research for bio-based and sustainable inert ingredients and growing use of product for biological formulations, are among some factors expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the emulsifiers segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. Among source, the bio-based segment is expected to register for highest share in terms of revenue in the target market in the next coming years. Among form, the liquid segment is anticipated to register major revenue share in the target market during the forecast period. Among pesticide type, the herbicides segment is projected to witness highest revenue growth in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

The pesticide inert ingredients market in North America holds major share in terms of revenue in the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region which in turn support revenue growth of North America pesticide inert ingredients market over the forecast period. Europe is estimated to register for significant revenue share in the target market over the forecast period, owing to favorable rules and regulations towards various insecticides. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate in the next coming years, owing to increasing consumption of pesticides in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam in the region.

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Emulsifiers

Solvents

Carriers

Others (Propellants, Aerosol, Fragrances, and Dyes)

Segmentation on the Basis of Source:

Synthetic

Bio-based

Segmentation on the Basis of Form:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation on the Basis of Pesticide Type:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Others (Nematicides and Bactericides & Larvicides)

