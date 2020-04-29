Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 2014 Current Scenario with International Forecast Trends to 2022

Household vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that are used for cleaning floors and carpets using suction. The market for these cleaner is a part of the household appliances industry, which is growing steadily, owing to high purchasing power, increasing health & hygiene concerns, and rise in working population. Vacuum cleaners are available in different sizes and models including handheld devices, battery-powered, central vacuum cleaners, and others.

The global household vacuum cleaners market was valued at $11,968 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $16,657 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increase in disposable income, rise in large carpeted area and tiled interiors of the house, increase in urban population, and improved standards of living in developing economies. The rising demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions is another driver for this market. Increase in tech-savvy population and innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners are expected to boost the demand for energy-efficient products. Vacuum cleaners improve the efficiency and are eco-friendly in nature.

Some of the key players of Household Vacuum Cleaners Market:

AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

