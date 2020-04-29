How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Behavioural Health Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Behavioural Health market. Hence, companies in the Behavioural Health market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Behavioural Health Market

The global Behavioural Health market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

As per the report, the value of the Behavioural Health market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Service Type

Based on service type, the global behavioural health market is segmented into as outpatient counseling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service and others. Outpatient counseling service type segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, in the global behavioural health market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Disorder Type

Based on disorder type, the market is segmented into the anxiety disorder, bipolar disorders, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder and others. Other segment includes schizophrenia, insomnia, disruptive behavioural disorders, pervasive development disorder, etc. Currently, anxiety disorder segment account for relatively high revenue share, followed by depression.

Key Regions

Geographically, global behavioural health market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America dominated global behavioural health market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% over the forecast period of 2018-2028. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of revenue, in the global behavioural health market, registering over 4% CAGR over 2018-2028.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global behavioural health market are Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioural Health Services Inc., Behavioural Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioural Health, Strategic Behavioural Health, LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health), Ocean Mental Health Services Inc. among others. Merger & acquisition activity is emerging as a prominent trend among service providers of the behavioural health market.

