How is COVID-19 Impacting the Diesel Genset Market : Emerging Trends and Future Opportunity

A major driving factor of the diesel genset market is the low power production and grid power uncertainty. Various African countries have an extremely weak power infrastructure that is characterized by significant power transmission losses and high base power deficit. Thisis resulting in a rising demand for alternate energy sources such as diesel gensets. Due to their easy availability, lower initial capital costs, and product differentiation in the market, diesel gensets are gaining traction. Because of these advantages, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors are increasingly adopting diesel gensets for backup power needs.

In 2018, the global diesel genset market reached a value of $12,656.2 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $17,821.3 million by 2024, advancing at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is registering growth due to the low production and grid power uncertainty and rising number of data centers. A diesel genset, also known as diesel generator, is a diesel engine system which works in conjunction with an electric generator for producing electricity. The generated energy is utilized for meeting both backup and prime power requirements.

The increasing number of data centers is also a primary driving factor of the diesel genset market. The large-scale consumption and creation of data across the globe has resulted in the development of data centers as supportive infrastructure for analyzing, storing, and providing data services. Moreover, technological advancements, such as intelligent personal assistants and autonomous cars, and wide applications of internet of things, digital currencies, and cloud computing are also resulting in growing demand for data centers. This is resulting in the rising requirement for diesel gensets for meeting power requirements in these centers.

The expanding construction sector is opening up wide opportunities for the players operating in the diesel genset market. The construction sector is registering growth in developing countries due to rapid industrialization. Countries including the U.K., the U.S., Indonesia, China, and India are projected to be the hotspots for infrastructural development, which is driven by both private and public partnerships. This rising construction activities are expected to drive the demand for diesel gensets in the coming years.

Competitive landscape of the diesel genset market

Some of the major players operating in the global diesel genset market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., General Electric Company, Denyo Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Escorts Limited, Siemens AG, and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.

Caterpillar Inc. held over 24% share in the diesel genset market in 2018. The company has a robust product portfolio and a vast distribution network (comprising dealers and e-commerce gateways). The company offers diesel generator sets under the Caterpillar, FG Wilson, Perkins, and Olympian brands.