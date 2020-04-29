Manufacturing Analytics Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-20

Global Manufacturing Analytics Market

By Deployment Model (On-demand, On-premise), Component (Software, Services), Application (Energy management, Predictive maintenance & asset management, Inventory management, Supply chain planning & procurement, Sales & customer management, Emergency management), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Manufacturing Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Manufacturing analytics is a statistical tool which performs rule-based analysis to improve business processes and production quality. Manufacturing analytics gathers data from geographically distributed resources, programmable logic controllers, historians and provide organized and modeled analysis. With manufacturing analytics we can have big data integration, reduced operational costs, predictive maintenance, early issue warning, better collaboration, and improved workforce efficiency.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improved product design and development

1.2 Increasing adoption of cloud solutions

1.3 Rising demand for real-time streaming analytics

1.4 Growing need of advanced data management strategies across manufacturing applications

1.5 Requirement of self-service access to centrally managed data

1.6 Rising business agility and scalability

1.7 Emergence of industrial IoT

1.8 Growing demand for process optimization

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data security and privacy concerns

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 Complex system architecture

2.4 Low return on investment

2.5 Poor integration with traditional systems

Market Segmentation:

The Global Manufacturing Analytics Market is segmented on the deployment model, component, application, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Mode:

1.1 On-demand

1.2 On-premise

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Application:

3.1 Energy management

3.2 Predictive maintenance & asset management

3.3 Inventory management

3.4 Supply chain planning & procurement

3.5 Sales & customer management

3.6 Emergency management

3.7 Others

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Chemicals & Basic Materials manufacturing

4.2 Electronics equipment manufacturing

4.3 Paper, pulp, plastic and rubber manufacturing

4.4 Automotive & aerospace manufacturing

4.5 Machinery & industrial equipment manufacturing

4.6 Food & beverages manufacturing

4.7 Pharmacy and life sciences

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SAS Institute, Inc.

2. Computer Science Corporation

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Tableau Software

6. 1010data, Inc.

7. Tibco Software, Inc.

8. Statsoft, Inc.

9. Zensar Technologies Ltd.

10. Oracle Corporation

11. Alteryx Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Manufacturing Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

