Medical Recruitment Market To Witness Impressive Growth By 2027 Leading Key Players Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The global medical recruitment market accounted to US$ 8,684.50Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,435.1 Mn by 2027.

The market for medical recruitment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to face challenges such as placing immigrants in countries which is a restraint to the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the medical recruitment market include, Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment International, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, MASC Medical, Proclinical (ICS), Euromotion and EGV among the others. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their service offering in the healthcare industry.

Global medical recruitment market was segmented by candidature and service. On the basis of the candidature the market is segmented as health professional, health information technicians, biological & medical scientists, medical social workers, medical representatives and others. Based on the service the market is segmented into managed services, recruitment services, specialist care services, homecare services and others.

Asia Pacific accounted as the fastest growing region in the global medical recruitment market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The medical recruitment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be fastest growing among all the regions. The growth of the medical recruitment market is expected due to the rising numbers of the medical and other healthcare professional in the countries across the region. The market growth is also expected to grow due to the rising initiatives by the governments for the growth of medical professionals in the countries. Also, the development in the healthcare systems is also responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global medical recruitment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted by the various market players in the medical recruitment market. For instance, in May 2019, Proclinical AG has expanded its presence to Basel. The company has utilized this strategy as opportunity to mark its presence. Also, rising demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical research organizations has enforced to use this strategy for growth in the market.

Health Professionals segment is expected to grow over the forecast period by candidature segment for medical recruitment market

