Microwavable Foods Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Ajinomoto Windsor, Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Foods, General Mill

The global microwavable foods market was valued at $100,098 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $136,305 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. Microwavable food is defined as a prepackaged meal or food product that requires minimal preparation for cooking. Shelf stable microwavable food, chilled food, and frozen food are categorized under products that can be prepared in a microwave. Microwaves cause water, fat, and sugar molecules to vibrate 2.5 million times per second, producing heat that cooks the food. Foods that can be safely stored at room temperature or “on the shelf” are called shelf stable microwavable foods.

Some of the key players of Microwavable Foods Market:

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods

Nestle SA

Pinnacle Food Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever Plc

The Global Microwavable Foods Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Major Regions play vital role in Microwavable Foods market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Microwavable Foods Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Microwavable Foods market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

