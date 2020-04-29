Mobile User Authentication Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Market Overview:

The Global Mobile User Authentication Market was valued at USD 707.86 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2361.97 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.23% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile user authentication is identification and verification of end users through methods including GPS, biometrics, OTP, and timestamps. This authentication makes use of mobile devices such as smartphones to validate the credentials of users. These credentials are needed for confirmation of an individual’s authenticity and provide access to resources. Mobile user authentication system reduces losses due to identity theft and fraud, reduces costs, provides scalable and technologically adaptability, portability and convenience using mobile device, improves customer experience, and have robust security.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for authentication-as-a-service

1.2 Emergence of IoT

1.3 Rising regulatory compliances

1.4 Increasing cyber attacks

1.5 Increasing trends of BYOD and online data sharing

1.6 Need for vulnerability assessment and management

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security concerns related with cloud and mobile technologies

2.2 Lack of awareness about security and authentication among consumers

2.3 Competition with existing authentication solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile User Authentication Market is segmented on the organization size, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Vertical:

2.1 Healthcare

2.2 Government and Defense

2.3 IT and Telecom

2.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.5 Education

2.6 Manufacturing

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Symantec Corporation

2. Secureauth Corporation

3. GemaltoNV

4. Telesign

5. EMC Corporation

6. Securenvoy PLC

7. Vasco Data Security International Inc.

8. Entrust Datacard Corporation

9. Authentify Inc.

10. CA Technologies Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile User Authentication Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

