According to the Urology Care Foundation, Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) is a cancer that spreads into the detrusor muscle of the bladder, which is a thick muscle deep in the bladder wall. The bladder wall has many layers, made up of different types of cells. This cancer is more likely to spread to other parts of the body and about 1 out of 4 people who get bladder cancer in the United States have the muscle-invasive kind.

The causes for developing muscle invasive bladder cancer involve tobacco or other cancer-causing agents such as an exposure of inappropriate radiation beams that are focused on the pelvis during chemotherapy. Most bladder cancers start in the urothelium or transitional epithelium, which is the inside lining of the bladder. Transitional cell carcinoma is cancer that forms in the cells of the urothelium. Bladder Cancer gets worse when it grows into or through other layers of the bladder wall. Over time, the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer may grow outside the bladder into tissues, spreading to lymph nodes, bones, lungs, or liver and other parts of the body. The symptoms of Muscle invasive bladder Cancer (MIBC) are blood in the urine, frequent urination and pain. Blood in the urine (hematuria) is the most common symptom observed in MIBC.

DelveInsight’s ‘Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Bladder cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with more than 380,000 new cases each year and more than 150,000 deaths per year, and an estimated male-female ratio of 3.8:1.0.

At the initial diagnosis of bladder cancer, 70% of cases are diagnosed as non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and approximately 30% as muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). [European Association of Urology, 2014]

As per an study conducted by W. Martin et al. titled “The global epidemiology of bladder Cancer: a joinpoint regression analysis of its incidence and mortality trends and projection” found that Bladder Cancer was the ninth most common malignancy worldwide, with 430,000 newly diagnosed cases in 2012. In Europe, a total of 118,000 new cases and 52,000 deaths were estimated in the same year.

As per the European Association of Urology: Tobacco smoking is the most well-established risk factor for bladder cancer, causing 50-65% of male cases and 20-30% of female cases.

In 2019, an estimated 80,470 adults (61,700 men and 18,770 women) in the United States has be diagnosed with bladder cancer [ American Cancer Society’s (ACS)]

As per the European Association of Urology: Bladder cancer mostly affects older people. Ninety percent (90%) of people with bladder cancer are older than 55, and the average age people are diagnosed with bladder cancer is 73. [American Cancer Society’s (ACS), 2019]

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer report provides a detailed overview explaining Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer?

Key Benefit of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Report

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer population by its epidemiology

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Disease Background and Overview Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Patient Journey Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

