Lung cancer imposes a major disease burden on the world. Worldwide, lung cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed and the greatest cause of cancer-related death. Because of its extraordinary disease burden and the international variability in trends for population growth, aging, and smoking behavior, the global epidemiology of lung cancer requires continual monitoring.

Talking about the global scenario of Lung cancer, this type of cancer ranks the most frequent cancer in males and females worldwide, beside Breast Cancer and Prostate Cancer respectively. The incidence of cigarette smoking is by far the most important risk factor for lung cancer. Risk increases with both the quantity and duration of smoking. Exposure to radon gas, which is released from soil and can accumulate in indoor air, is thought to be the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan The DelveInsight Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Non-small cell lung cancer by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Non-small cell lung cancer in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The Market Size of NSCLC in the 7MM was USD 9,730 million (2017)

In the United States, according to the data published by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) out of the total lung cancer cases approximately 85% of lung cancers are NSCLC. Among those cases, squamous cell carcinoma comprised 30% cases, adenocarcinoma comprised 40% cases, and large-cell carcinoma comprised 15% cases.

In Europe, according to the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer which accounts for 80─90% of all lung cancer cases.

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-epidemiology-forecast

Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Non-small cell lung cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Non-small cell lung cancer.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Non-small cell lung cancer report provides a detailed overview explaining Non-small cell lung cancer causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Non-small cell lung cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Non-small cell lung cancer Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Non-small cell lung cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Non-small cell lung cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Non-small cell lung cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Non-small cell lung cancer?

Key Benefit of Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology Report

The Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Non-small cell lung cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Non-small cell lung cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Non-small cell lung cancer population by its epidemiology

The Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-epidemiology-forecast

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Non-small cell lung cancer Non-small cell lung cancer Disease Background and Overview Non-small cell lung cancer Patient Journey Non-small cell lung cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Non-small cell lung cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Non-small cell lung cancer Non-small cell lung cancer Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insights, 2020

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.