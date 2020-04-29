Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis, Epidemiology and Market Forecast

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells. NSCLC is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

NSCLC can be located in the mid-chest, but it is often also found in other parts of the lung too. Even though NSCLCs are associated with cigarette smoking, adenocarcinomas may also be found in patients who have never smoke. Patients of NSCLC with the resectable disease may be cured by surgery or surgery followed by chemotherapy. Local control can be achieved by radiation therapy in a large number of patients with unresectable disease. On the other hand, patients with the locally advanced unresectable disease may achieve long-term survival with radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy and the patients with advanced metastatic disease may achieve improved survival and palliation of symptoms with chemotherapy, targeted agents, and other supportive measures

DelveInsight’s “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also provides detailed current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Key Facts

The Market Size of NSCLC in the 7MM was USD 9,730 million (2017)

According to the SEER if the cancer is found only in the part of the body where it started it is localized (sometimes referred to as Stage I ). If it has spread to a different part of the body, the stage is regional or distant. The stage-specific cases of NSCLC are 16%, 22%, 57%, and 4% for the localized, regional, distant, and unknown stage.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, around 7 out of 10 cases are present with metastatic NSCLC stage IIIb and IV in the United States.

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

Visit For Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

Key Benefits of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report provides an in-depth analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the upcoming years.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report covers Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Some of the emerging therapies in Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market includes Nazartinib/EGF816, Capmatinib/INC280, Telisotuzumab Vedotin, JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372, Ensartinib/X-396, Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292), SAR408701, Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib, PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME) and others. Some of the key players in Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market includes AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Merk, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and others.

Visit for sample pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Journey Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook (7 major markets) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports-

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.