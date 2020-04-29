Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells. NSCLC is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

Currently, the mainstay of treatment is immune checkpoint inhibitors, a combination of targeted and immunotherapy with chemotherapy. Although in future, the scenario is going to be changed as most of the companies are targeting specific mutations to treat the NSCLC patients.

“Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

A detailed picture of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer key facts

Market Size of NSCLC in the 7MM : USD 9,730 million (2017)

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

In Europe, according to the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer which accounts for 80─90% of all lung cancer cases.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, around 7 out of 10 cases are present with metastatic NSCLC stage IIIb and IV in the United States.

Sample pages

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-pipeline-insight

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer of pipeline development activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

The dynamics of the Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Some of the emerging therapies in Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market includes

Nazartinib (EGF816)

Capmatinib (INC280)

Tepmetko (tepotinib)

Merestinib

JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)

Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib

X-396 (Ensartinib)

Tedopi (OSE2101)

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)

SAR408701 and others

Some of the key players in Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market includes

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Research & Development

Hoffmann-La Roche

Xcovery

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sanofi

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

Seattle Genetics and others

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Table of Content

Report Introduction Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review

