Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Key Players’ Profile and Industry Analysis to 2020: Centric Pipe, ILJIN Steel Co., National-Oilwell Varco Inc., SB International

Oil Country Tubular Goods includes casing tubing and line pipe for oil and gas transportation and management at various level, it is used for onshore and offshore applications. It is used in oil and gas production thus, it needs high strength and corrosion resistance against the carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide contained in well. They are essential for development of oil reserves to bring them to desired production levels. Such factors is anticipated to form the primary drivers of oil country tubular goods market during the forecast period.

This Market Research Report administers a broad view of the Oil Country Tubular Goods market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Oil Country Tubular Goods market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The key players influencing the market are:

Centric Pipe

ILJIN Steel Co.

National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

SB International, Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Tenaris SA

TMK

TPCO Enterprise Inc.

U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc.

Vallourec SA

