Pancreatic cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Pancreatic cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the pancreas. It is further categorized into stage I, stage II, stage III, and stage IV. When a tumor has either spread to distant organs or is unresectable, i.e., cannot be removed through surgery, it is called advanced stage cancer. This is usually stage III or IV cancer.Cancer that is unresectable may be:

Locally advanced: when the cancer has spread outside the pancreas, to nearby blood vessels, lymph nodes or both, but has not spread to another organ.

Metastatic: when the cancer has spread to another organ.

Pancreatic cancer often spreads to the liver, abdominal wall, lungs, bones or faraway lymph nodes. This is also called stage IV cancer. Though the cancer has spread to other areas of the body, it is still called pancreatic cancer because that is where it was started. Pancreatic cancer does not typically cause symptoms in its early stages. When the disease is in a more advanced stage, a person may experience symptoms like pain in the upper abdomen, depression, jaundice, a loss of appetite, and weight loss.

As early symptoms are often vague and mild, roughly 30% of patients with pancreatic cancer present with locally advanced pancreatic carcinoma and approximately 50% with metastatic disease (Ruarus et al., 2018).

The study conducted by Carrato et al., titled “A systematic review of the burden of pancreatic cancer in Europe: real-world impact on survival, quality of life and costs” estimated that 80–90% of patients have an unresectable tumor on diagnosis at an advanced stage in Europe.

The overall incidence rate of pancreatic cancer for all ages is 11.7%, the incidence rate among individuals older than 65 years and older than 80 years is 66.4% and up to as many as 91.1%, respectively (Higuera et al., 2016).

The incidence of pancreatic cancer increases with age; in the United States, only 13% of all patients with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed before 60 years (Higuera et al., 2016).

