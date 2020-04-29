Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market to Emerge with Growing Demand by 2027 – PROSPER MARKETPLACE, SOCIAL FINANCE, UPSTART NETWORK, ZOPA BANK LIMITED

“Global Peer to Peer Lending Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the peer to peer lending market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of peer to peer lending market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user.

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, Real Estate Loans); End-user (Consumer, Business) and Geography

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending is a procedure of debt financing that permits different individuals to lend and borrow money with the help of the online platform. The amount of interest charged for peer to peer loans is lesser as compared to the traditional prime loans. Investors get only a portion of the loan and supper the amount of the loan across multiple buyers. Growing demand for peer-to-peer lending is anticipated to gain a significant boost as a result of the more straightforward method of lending.

The trend of starting their own business and lack of proper funding and growing demand for student loans are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the peer to peer lending market. However, borrowers attracted in other lending options such as banks can restrain the growth of peer to peer market. The adoption of different software that calculates the loan amount based on different factors and estimates the borrower’s financial capabilities to repay the loan is also fueling the growth of the global peer-to-peer lending market.

Top Emerging Companies in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market are –

1. CommonBond, Inc.

2. Daric, Inc.

3. Funding Circle Limited

4. LendingClub Corporation

5. On Deck Capital, Inc.

6.Peerform, Inc.

7. Prosper Marketplace, Inc.

8. Social Finance, Inc.

9. Upstart Network, Inc.

10. Zopa Bank Limited

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global peer to peer lending market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The peer to peer lending market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting peer to peer lending market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Peer to peer lending market in these regions.

