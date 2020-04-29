Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Offshore Mooring Systems Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2026

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Offshore Mooring Systems market. Hence, companies in the Offshore Mooring Systems market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The forecast period considered in the report is from 2015 to 2024 wherein strategic analysis of the offshore mooring systems for West Africa has been provided. The report has been segmented by type, application, anchorage and country for the forecast period. Leading players in the offshore mooring systems market have been profiled with the market strategies adopted by them, company overview, financial overview, business segments, strategies and developments.

The company’s included, but not limited to, are: SBM Offshore N.V., MDEC, Inc., Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V, FMC Technologies Inc., BW Offshore Ltd., Trelleborg Marine Systems, Timberland Equipment Ltd., Mooring Systems Inc., and Delmar Systems, Inc.

The report segments the West Africa offshore mooring market as:

By Type

Catenary

Taut Leg

Semi-taut

Spread

Single Point

Dynamic Positioning

By Application

Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels

Floating Drilling, Production, Storage and Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Vessels

TLP

Semi-submersibles

Spar platforms

Others

By Anchorage

Drag Embedment Type Anchors

Suction Type Anchors

Vertical Load Type Anchors

By Country

Mauritania

Senegal

Guinea

Ivory Coast

Ghana

Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

R. Congo

Angola

Congo Brazzaville

