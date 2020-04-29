Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Needle Coke Market In Industry

The latest report on the Needle Coke market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Needle Coke market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Needle Coke market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Needle Coke market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Needle Coke market.

The report reveals that the Needle Coke market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Needle Coke market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Needle Coke market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Needle Coke market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, grade, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.

The study provides a decisive view of the global needle coke market by segmenting it in terms of type, grade and application. In terms of product type, the needle coke market has been classified into petroleum derived and coal tar pitch derived. In terms of grade, the needle coke market has been segregated into intermediate, premium, and super premium. In terms of application, the needle coke market has been divided into graphite electrode, lithium ion batteries, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for needle coke in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the historical market size from 2012 to 2016 and actual market size of needle coke for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global needle coke market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global needle coke market. Key players operating in the needle coke market include Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bao-steel Group, C-Chem CO., LTD., Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Petrochina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Petroleum Coke Industries Co. (K.S.C), Petrocokes Japan Ltd., and FangDa Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

Needle Coke Market, by Type

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch Derived

Needle Coke Market, by Grade

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium

Needle Coke Market, by Application

Graphite Electrode

Lithium Ion Batteries

Others (Specialty Carbon, etc.)

Needle Coke Market, by Region Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

The coal tar pitch segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period .This is due to the resumption of coal tar pitch based needle coke manufacturing units in China. These units had been shut down due to the environmental constraints and closure of graphite electrode production units during 2015 and 2016.

Most of the needle coke is utilized in the manufacture of graphite electrodes. These electrodes are employed in new steel production and recycling of steel. Asia Pacific was a prominent manufacturer of steel in the world, as of May 2017.

Needle coke is employed to manufacture graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Graphite anodes materials made from needle coke have ability in particle size reduction, improve process ability, improve chemical properties, increase density, improve first cycle efficiency, and offer ease of intercalation.

In terms of application, the graphite electrode segment accounted for more than 80% share of the needle coke market in 2017. The segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Historical prices of needle coke were quite stable until December 2014. Prices started falling due to the low oil prices and oversupply of the product. Prices reached an all-time low by the end of 2016.

Important Doubts Related to the Needle Coke Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Needle Coke market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Needle Coke market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Needle Coke market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Needle Coke market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Needle Coke market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Needle Coke market

