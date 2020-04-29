Quantum Computing Industry 2018-2024 / Growth, Leading Players and Forecast
The “Quantum Computing Industry, Technologies & Business Opportunities – 2018-2024” report includes detailed business opportunities data in 55 market sectors:
Search Engines
Business Intelligence
Software/Hardware Validation and Verification
Image and Pattern Recognition
National Security Intelligence
Defense
Public Safety
Homeland Security
Government & Public Services
Banking & Financial Services
Financial Electronic Trading & Trading Strategies
Smart Manufacturing & Logistics
Mission Planning/Scheduling and Logistics
Insurance
Medical Diagnostics
Medical Treatments
Pharmacology
Protein Folding
Retail & Wholesale
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10074118
Information Technology Industry
Telecommunication
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace
Energy & Utilities
Energy Systems & Photovoltaics
Energy Exploration
Web, Media & Entertainment
Smart Cities
Cybersecurity
Quantum Computing Systems
Quantum Computing Software
Quantum Computing as a Service on the Cloud
Academia & National Labs
Graph Theory Problems
Material Science
Marine Science
Bioinformatics
Climate Modeling & Weather Predictions
Seismic Survey
Risk Management
Simulation
Video Compression
Quantum Cryptography
Post-quantum Cryptography
Optimization Problems
Quantum-Assisted Optimization
Reservoir Optimization Applications
Utilities Management Optimization
Quantum Machine Learning
Quantum Reinforcement Learning
Big Data & Predictive Analytics
Material Science
Quantum Sampling
Quantum Chemistry
Monte Carlo Simulation
Advances in quantum computer design, fault-tolerant algorithms and new fabrication technologies are now transforming this “holy grail” technology into a realistic program poised to surpass traditional computation in some applications. With these new developments, the question companies are asking is not whether there will be a quantum computer, but who will build it and benefit from it. Realizing quantum computing capability demands that hardware efforts would be augmented by the development of quantum software to obtain optimized quantum algorithms able to solve application problems of interest.
Quantum Computing Business OpportunitiesDue to economic interest and the “decline of Moore’s law” of computational scaling, eighteen of the world’s biggest corporations (see image above) and dozens of government agencies are working on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software or partnering with the quantum industry startups like D-Wave. The main contenders in this race are IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Google.
Near-term expectations for quantum computing range from solving optimization problems, quantum-encrypted communications, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing & logistics and smart retail, to quantum computing services in the cloud and molecular structure research. Smaller quantum computers will make other contributions to industry (energy, logistics etc.), defense and national security intelligence markets, as well as other markets spanning from drug design to finance.
Even simple quantum computers can tackle classes of problems that choke conventional machines, such as optimizing trading strategies or pulling promising drug candidates from scientific literature.
IT multinationals, such as IBM, Intel, Microsoft and others (see image below), run their own quantum computing projects. IT giants Google and Microsoft have set challenging quantum computing goals for 2018. Their ambition reflects a broader transition, taking place at start-ups and academic research labs alike: to move from pure science towards engineering.
According to the “Quantum Computing Industry, Technologies & Business Opportunities – 2018-2024” report, the global quantum computing market (including product & services sales and government-funded RDT&E) will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% throughout 2018-2024. During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.
The 272-page report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for ICT industry managers, investors and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging applications, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10074118
Questions answered in this report include:
What was the global quantum computing market size in 2016-2017?
What will the global quantum computing market size and trends be during 2018-2024?
Which are the quantum computing submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
What drives the customers to purchase quantum computing solutions and services?
What are the quantum computer applications & services trends?
What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
What are the challenges to the quantum computing market penetration & growth?
Who are the industry players?
How and where to invest in quantum computing industry?
According to the “Quantum Computing Market & Technologies – 2018-2024”report, the global quantum computing market will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% throughout 2018-2024(*). During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.
Why Buy This Report?
A. Quantum computing demand side is analyzed, including 4 sectors:
National Security
Government
Gov.-Funded RDT&E
Industry & Business Sectors
B. The report includes a detailed background of 55 quantum computing business opportunities
C. Market size data is provided for 4 regional markets:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
D. National activities are presented for 24 national markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
UK
France
The Netherlands
Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland
Germany
Switzerland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Saudi Arabia
Other GCC
Israel
South Africa
Rest of ME&A
India
China
Japan
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
E. 41 Quantum Computing Bids, and Projects Data are provided
F. The report includes the following appendices:
Appendix A: Introduction to Quantum Computing
Appendix B: Quantum Information Technologies
Appendix C: Quantum Computing Hardware
Appendix D: Quantum Computing Software
Appendix E: Quantum Encryption
Appendix F: Global 50 Top Supercomputers
Appendix G: Industry Investment in Quantum Computing – 2006-2016
Appendix H: NQIT R&D Projects
Appendix I: Exascale Computing
Appendix J: Key Quantum Computing Patents
Appendix K: Links to 31 Quantum Computing Academic Research Centers
Appendix L: Quantum Conferences Links
Appendix M: Glossary
Appendix N: References
G. The report includes over 300 links to the Quantum Computing community information sources
H. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 55 Quantum Computing companies:
1Qbit
Agilent Technologies
Aifotec AG
Airbus Group
Alcatel-Lucent
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Anyon Systems, Inc
Artiste-qb.net
Avago Technologies
Booz Allen Hamilton
British Telecommunications (BT)
Cambridge Quantum Computing
Ciena Corporation
Cyoptics
D Wave Systems Inc
Eagle Power Technologies, Inc
Entanglement Partners
Emcore Corporation
Enablence Technologies
Finisar Corporation
Fuijitsu Limited
Google Quantum AI Lab
H-Bar Quantum Consultants
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
IBM
Infinera Corporation
Intel Corporation
ID Quantique
IonQ
JDS Uniphase Corporation
Kaiam Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corp.
MagiQ Technologies, Inc.
Microsoft Quantum Architectures and
Computation Group (QuArC)
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
NEC
Nokia Bell Labs
NTT Basic Research Laboratories and
NTT Secure Platform Laboratories
Post-Quantum
QbitLogic
QC Ware Corp.
Quantum Circuits
Quantum Hardware Inc
Qubitekk
QxBranch
Quintessence Labs
Raytheon BBN
Rigetti Computing
SeQureNet
SK Telecom
Sparrow Quantum
Toshiba
Xanadu
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609